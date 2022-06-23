The silage or hay must be made before 5 September 2022.

The online application system for farmers applying for the Fodder Support Scheme has been updated and is now open for farmers who have category one Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) land.

Farmers with this type of land had been excluded from the scheme last week. However, following a U-turn by the Department, this land is now eligible for the scheme.

“This land had previously been displayed as ineligible for the scheme, but will now be eligible to apply on where the applicant commits to cut and conserve silage and/or hay on this land before 5 September,” the Department said.

“Any farmer who has previously submitted an application that may have been affected by this change will be contacted by the Department in due course.

Applications

“Farmers who wish to apply for the Fodder Support Scheme can do so either themselves or through their adviser up to 2 August 2022 by logging on to the exceptional aid system on agfood.ie,” it said.

The scheme’s terms and conditions have also been updated.

The payment rate under the scheme is €100/ha, with eligible farmers able to receive a maximum payment of up to €1,000 for 10ha of silage or hay.

The silage or hay must be made before 5 September 2022. Dairy farmers are excluded from the scheme.