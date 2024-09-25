The Hayes family from the Old Head of Kinsale are representing Barryroe Co-Op in the competition.

On the Head of Kinsale, Eoin Hayes operates a 60-cow dairy farm that could easily be described as a postcard-perfect location. But it’s not just the view that makes this farm stand out.

Representing Barryroe Co-op, Eoin has combined his passion for grassland management and an efficient approach to dairy farming, earning him a place in the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

With a 24-hectare grazing platform, Eoin is a master of grass production, a skill honed over the years working at the nearby Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course.

Eighteen per cent of his land contains clover, and he has a firm commitment to reseeding 10% of the farm annually. His grazing system allows his cows to be out for a remarkable 280 days each year, contributing to their production of an average of 464 kg of milk solids.

Feed source

This output is achieved with just 600 kg of concentrates per cow, showcasing his expertise in maximising grass as a feed source.

Eoin sees milk recording as an essential tool for herd management, conducting six recordings per year. In line with best practice, 50% of his herd received sealants only at drying off, with only seven quarters requiring treatment in 2023, highlighting his proactive approach to udder health.

On the breeding front, Eoin uses a balanced approach, with 40% of straws from dairy bulls and the rest from Hereford and Angus beef breeds. He has yet to try sexed semen, and his current culling rate is 20%.

The male calves are kept on the farm for 30-35 days ensuring they leave the farm in robust health.

Eoin’s participation in the Ballinspittle Discussion Group keeps him connected to the latest dairy farming innovations. Meeting monthly, this group offers a forum for sharing knowledge and refining farming practices.

He also utilises PastureBase to guide his grassland management and fertiliser usage decisions, ensuring optimal productivity. While the openness of the Old Head makes it challenging to establish trees and hedgerows, this hasn’t stopped Eoin from making his mark in sustainability.

His commitment to environmentally sound farming practices earned him the Barryroe Sustainability Award in 2020.

Managing such a picturesque and open location requires a careful balance, and Eoin has risen to the challenge with a deep respect for the land and its natural beauty.

Family is at the core of Eoin’s operation. His father, Miceál, provides valuable advice and assistance, while his wife, Rachel, takes on administrative tasks and helps with herd vaccinations.

Eoin’s cousin, Jacob, serves as the farm’s relief milker, having been trained by Eoin himself, and now he milks for other farms in the area. This efficient support network allows Eoin to prioritise time at home with his family, ensuring a healthy work-life balance.