The mood music coming from Brussels ahead of the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027 was that this CAP reform was going to be fairer for farmers and come with reduced bureaucracy. While reducing the level of administration and paperwork associated with schemes was a welcome objective, there are not too many that would put up a good defence that this went anywhere near being delivered.

Take for example the previous Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) delivered through the core BPS payment and greening.

This was replaced by three schemes – the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability and the Eco Scheme.

What we are left with is farmers and advisers needing to be on top of their game to keep all the Is dotted and Ts crossed.

The following tables are not exhaustive, but cover a high percentage of the more important dates in terms of compliance with both schemes and nitrates rules and regulations.

Many dates already passed will be applicable for 2026 so are worth including.