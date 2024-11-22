A number of sheep breeds and societies will be at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

A variety of sheep societies will attend the National Ploughing Championships next week.

The societies aim to maintain and improve each sheep breed and promote and encourage interest in each breed.

Here are a few of the societies taking part and what to expect from the breed.

Jacob sheep.

Jacob Sheep Society

Jacob sheep are an ideal breed for both large and small flocks and possess many features and benefits such as easy lambing, good maternal traits, prolific, hardy and very good carcase quality, according to Matthew Kehoe who is the Irish regional representative. Kehoe outlined that the Jacob Sheep Society hopes to have a pair of hoggets and a pair of lambs on display at the Ploughing.

“The breed has been on the rise since COVID-19 in Ireland. We had a very good show and sale on 3 August in Tullamore Mart and we had a sale in Northern Ireland where we had the highest-priced sheep ever sold in the UK and Ireland.

“It sold for £4,800 (€5,630) so we had a new breed record.”

Hampshire Down.

Hampshire Down Sheep Society

The Hampshire Down Sheep Society aims to support its members and promote the breed to farmers. Edward Buckley, chair of the team in Ireland, believes that the ease of work, along with both the excellent terminal and maternal traits in this breed sets them apart from other sheep. At the stand, people can expect to see the ram that won the all-Ireland and a variety of commercial lambs on display. Buckley believes that the future is bright for the breed.

“We now have over 60 breeders nationwide so the interest is ever increasing,” he said.

According to Buckley, people are getting into the breed due to it being fast finishing.

“The lambs are early maturing and have good confirmation, and they are a low input breed which finishes from a grass-based system,” he said.

Zwartbles.

Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland

Zwartbles are elegant sheep with good maternal properties, making them an excellent crossing variety as well as a pure breed, according to society secretary Pauline Murphy.

Pedigree Zwartbles have been successful in the show ring due to their striking appearance, docile nature and lively character.

At the Ploughing, there will be a senior ram, a selection of hoggets and a few commercial crossbred sheep for people to view and get to learn more about the breed.

“The breed is growing and going in the right direction, there are over 120 breeders across the country and they are doing very well at sales.

“People are intrigued by the breed as they are easy lambing, have fast growth rates and are extremely docile.

“With two stands of electric fence the Zwartbles will stay where they’re put and very easy to manage, a great starter flock for individuals who want to get into sheep,” Murphy said.

Rouge De L'Ouest.

Rouge De L’Ouest Sheep Society

Shay Kennedy, who is a member of the Rouge De L’Ouest Sheep Society, feels that the breed is expanding and becoming more popular. There are roughly 25 breeders across Ireland.

Farmers would be tempted to get into Rouge sheep as according to Shay “they are easily lambed, they have good confirmation, are a dual-purpose breed and work well as stores and to kill”.

“Ewe lambs make for great replacements, are prolific and have good mothering ability with high milk yields. They kill out well as they are a continental breed.

“They are ideal for the first-time lambing hoggets as the lamb flies out and gets up straight away to suck.”

On the stand there will hopefully be a ram, some crossbred ewes or hoggets and possibly a selection of ewe lambs for people interested in the breed to view.