There will be a firm focus on efficient handling of sheep and performance recording at Sheep 2025.

A wealth of technical information and the latest research updates on numerous aspects of sheep production will be on display at Sheep 2025.

There is a strong focus on ensuring this valuable information resource is delivered in a practical manner, that promotes maximum interaction between visitors.

A number of practical demonstrations will showcase technology updates in a group setting, while there will also be ample opportunities for farmers to speak with researchers, advisers and industry stakeholders.

Grassland management

Grassland management has a pivotal role in prime lamb production systems in Ireland and the UK. Typical estimates show that upwards of 85% of lamb performance is sustained by grazed grass alone, while in excess of 90% of ewe intake is generally derived from grass or grass-based forage. As such it is not surprising that grassland management has such a pivotal role in sheep enterprises.

The grassland stand will provide an update on current sheep grassland studies including learnings from grass-clover and other companion forages. A clover over-sowing demonstration will look at aspects such as site selection, soil fertility requirements, establishment methods and management post-emergence.

Grass utilisation and animal performance can be increased on most farms via improved grazing infrastructure. A sward quality/management demonstration will feature permanent and temporary fencing options that can be used to create a paddock grazing system.

This will dovetail nicely with demonstrations concentrating on grass measuring and budgeting and using PastureBase Ireland.

Nitrogen fertiliser types and their relative value in maximising N use efficiency and reducing costs will also be explored under the heading of fertiliser and soil fertility requirements for sheep farms and fertiliser allowances. While the role of companion forages and forage crops will also be explored.

Current research in genetics includes identifying sheep producing lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Breeding and genetics

Teagasc and Sheep Ireland will lead breeding and genetics discussions. The results of a number of Teagasc trials will be presented along with updates on Sheep Ireland’s LambPlus and Central Progeny Test programmes. Ireland has ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from agriculture. Sheep do not feature highly in the debate with the focus typically on beef and dairy production. However, the sheep sector will still be expected to contribute to a reduction in emissions.

Much of the research being carried out at present includes a combination of establishing baseline data for emissions output from sheep systems and identifying genetics and production systems that can bring about greater efficiencies and, in turn, reduce GHG emissions.

It is a big year for the Sheep Improvement Scheme genotyped ram action. Sheep Ireland will discuss performance-recording and tips on how the industry can capitalise from breeding targets.

There is substantial room on many farms to increase output through improved replacement policies, be it utilising prolific breeds in lowland sheep production to crossbreeding strategies in hill flocks to increase the value of output. A number of practical workshops will focus on ewe and ram soundness for breeding, selecting replacements and using the Ram Search function on Sheep.ie.

Extensive research has been carried out on hill lamb finishing blueprints. \ David Ruffles

Hill Sheep

In the region of 45% of the sheep recorded in the Department of Agriculture’s annual sheep and goat census are mountain or mountain-crosses. The hill sheep sector is an important source of replacements for the lowland sector, with numerous specialist breeding groups producing high-quality replacements.

Hill sheep will feature across several topic areas. For example, in breeding the aim is to optimise output and value of animals produced while still retaining focus on producing a breed of sheep that can excel in a harsher environment and the terrain in which it is run.

Market opportunities for hill sheep have been variable in recent years. Teagasc has completed extensive research over the last decade in exploring routes to market for hill lambs. Research and advisory specialists will present results from the extensive ongoing research on hill lamb finishing systems.

This will include an update on recent experiments examining the merits of forage crops in finishing lambs as well as updates on finishing hill lambs at lighter carcase weights and the economics of different finishing systems including organic finishing systems.

Organic farming systems are highly reliant on optimising performance from grazed grass.

Organic farming

There has been a meteoric increase in the number of producers farming organically with over 5,000 farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.

Over 40% of these have sheep as a primary enterprise with many more farms with sheep as an additional enterprise.

Generous payments of an average of in excess of €12,000/farm is driving this growth and with ambitious targets to reach 10% of all utilisable agricultural area farmed organically by 2030 (currently 5.5%) this growth is likely to continue.

The Teagasc organic advisory team and the organic certification bodies (Irish Organic Association and Organic Trust) will explain the options available to farmers including the certification process and ensuring compliance with production standards.

Some preliminary results from organic sheep production trials will also be presented.

Flock nutrition

Nutrition is one of the key pillars of an efficient production system. It has a key role in flock reproductive performance, which has a major influence on flock profitability, while the nutritional programme in place will directly influence production costs.

The latest results from experimental studies on ewe nutrition during late pregnancy will be displayed, along with the effect of silage feed value on ewe performance and costs.

Timely lessons on the importance of high feed-quality winter forage and tips to ensile such forage will also be discussed.

While another timely subject exploring the responsiveness to creep feeding will be presented.

Flock health

Another key pillar of profitable production is health planning. Timely topics include management strategies for internal and external parasites. This includes practical demos on the merits of faecal egg counts, plunge dipping techniques and how best to get to the root of issues.

Specialists from the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Veterinary Laboratories will be on hand to discuss the latest findings of their large scale thin ewe study along with discussing options on RVLs can be integral to diagnosing issues at farm level. Studies are also ongoing concerning the incidence of lameness at farm level. Control strategies including identifying the cause of lameness will set the basis for farmers to take greater control of the problem on their own farms.

Health and safety

The unfortunate truth is that farms can be dangerous places to work and each year cause significant injuries, many of which are life changing, and regrettably, farm fatalities. The health and safety exhibit at Sheep 2025 will address the common risks including a visual display depicting the risks linked to tractors and vehicle blind spots.

Legislative requirements for training and personal protective equipment when operating an ATV will be revisited along with quad bike demonstrations.

Growing mental health issues are under the spotlight and a proactive approach to mental and physical health will be discussed.

Croí will also be in attendance offering farmers the opportunity to avail of a free health check. This has proved vital in the past in identifying health concerns. We are heading in to an important timeframe with school holidays and AgriKids will be in attendance to highlight ways to keep your family safe.

Handling facilities

Teagasc is currently conducting a large scale study on labour use on sheep farms.

This will inform key areas requiring attention at farm level while also exploring avenues to improve efficiency.

This is becoming increasingly important given the labour challenges across all farms and the increasing part-time nature of many production systems.

Infrastructure specialists will discuss different handling options depending on flock size, land fragmentation, etc, while options for grant aid under TAMS will also be addressed.

A number of sheep handling exhibitors will also be in attendance and farmers can see the options available to them.

Clover has taken off on the Egerton farm in Co Fermanagh.

Education

The education area will discuss careers in sheep farming and the wider agricultural industry. This includes guidance on courses that deliver the optimum balance between practical and theory teachings. Course options to suit different objectives or stages of life can be explored on the day, while a number of colleges will be in attendance, showcasing their offering to prospective students.

Forestry options

Recent discussions on forestry in the main concern the devastating damage caused to 26,000ha of forestry by storm Éowyn. Forestry specialists will be on hand to discuss with existing forest growers any questions they may have and also outline opportunities for farmers to grow forestry.

There are over 10 forestry options offering significant grants and annual premiums for farmers and non-farming landowners. Forestry specialists will be on hand to discuss all options from conifer to broadleaf forests with a commercial focus to native forests aimed at enhancing water quality and other benefits, continuous cover forests or naturally ‘emergent forests’ and of course agroforestry which is suited to a sheep farming mix.

Much more

The following outlines are only a taster of the many technical attractions on offer. Thematic Networks, which majors on learning through the sharing of information, will also feature, along with the Environment, Water Quality and Signpost Programme.