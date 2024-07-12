Seamus Kearney, DAFM speaking at the Irish Seed Trade open day on the DAFM farm at Ballyderown, Fermoy, Co Cork at the end of June. \ Donal O' Leary Big pictyre

The future outlook of winter barley varieties looks like one with more barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) tolerant and resistance genes.

This year saw winter barley badly impacted by BYDV, as farmers could not travel into fields to spray, but in recent years infection has occurred where crops were sprayed.

As the virus becomes harder to control, these varieties will play an important role in maintaining winter barley production in Ireland. One that stands out this year is a two-row winter barley called Orcade.

Orcade carries two BYDV tolerance genes and claims tolerance to BYDV. Orcade, first of all, looked very clean in the field.

It had a relative yield of 106 in 2023, competing with hybrid varieties. It was the highest-yielding, two-row variety in Department trials last year, when BYDV was an issue in fields.

Integral and KWS Joyau offer BYDV tolerance and are six-row varieties. Integral has looked very well in fields this season. It’s held a dark green colour, but is still an early maturing variety.

KWS Joyau offers high yield with an early-ripening date, to help to manage the workload. Molly claims resistance to BYDV and will no doubt be popular with Drummonds growers in the northeast of the country.

It had a relative yield score of 103 and 102 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Six-row hybrids

SY Armadillo and SY Canyon are two six-row varieties on the way with some seed available for the coming season (see Table 1).

SY Canyon claims to have grain quality similar to two-row varieties, with a KPH of 70 reported. SY Armadillo has a lot of straw and had a relative yield score of 109 in last year’s Department trials, among the highest on the list.

KWS Tardis is a strong, high-quality two-row liked by many growers and takes up 36% of the seed for the coming season. It has the majority share of the market.

It had a relative yield score of 104 last season, has a KPH of 69.4 and scores a seven for resistance to net blotch and rhynchosporium, falling down slightly on mildew.

KWS Tardis is seen as the replacement for varieties like Cassia and Infinity. Although the old-reliable Cassia still accounts for 8% of the seed.

Bonnovi is a two-row variety in trial to watch out for. It claims BYDV tolerance, has a short, stiff straw and good grain quality.

Malting

Coming down the line, Buccaneer is one to watch. It has malting potential and Goldcrop hopes to test the grain in the micro maltings at Teagasc Oak Park this year.

SY Craft is the only other malting variety available for seed.