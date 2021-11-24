Australia - growing concerns on wheat harvest
There are growing concerns that the grain quality of this year’s Australian wheat harvest could be affected by a La Nina weather event bringing above-average rainfall across much of Australia’s north, east and central regions.
Denmark - record profits for Danish Crown
Danish Crown, Europe’s largest pigmeat processor co-op, has posted record profits of DKK2.2bn (€296m) despite COVID-19 and weak pig prices in the second half of the financial year.
USA - stepping into Brazil’s export space
US beef exports to China have surged, filling the gap left by Brazil’s suspension, with net sales of 25,500t, up 23% from the previous week and 58% above the previous four-week average for w/e 11 November.
India - victory for farmers
After a year of protests and several deaths, protesting farmers in India secured victory as the government announced they will repeal laws they intended to introduce to modernise farming.
SHARING OPTIONS: