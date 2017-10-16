In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms

Ex-hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, bringing gusts of over 150km/h to parts and causing damage on farms.

From early on Monday, a storm called Ophelia made its way across the country from the south, felling trees, ripping roofs apart and causing spot flooding in parts.

Farmers were on Snapchat and some sent in their photos of how they were bracing for Ophelia.

Snapchat user IrishTomTom97 sent us this photo of his slurry tanker attacked to the roof of a shed to try to keep it attached.

Farmer Matty Brady had a similar idea – he tied his tractor to the roof to prevent it from blowing away.

Barry O’Brien wasn’t sure if his tractor was holding up a tree or the tree was holding up his tractor.

Joycey_18 put his digger to some use on Monday when Ophelia hit, by using it to try to hold down a roof of a shed.

Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Hannah Quinn Mulligan captured this photo of a fallen tree on her farm in Co Limerick.

Reports are coming in from Clare and Limerick of fallen trees, with multiple trees reported down on farms around Croom near the M20 in Limerick.

But power supplies seem to have been maintained throughout the worst of the storm in both counties.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, agricultural consultant and dairy farmer Martin Crowe said that his farm “escaped lightly” from the worst of the damage caused by Ophelia.

My (t)rusty #Ford 7000 is back in action this evening. We escaped lightly from the worst excesses of #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/mfMiLozTNd — martin crowe?? (@martincrowe) October 16, 2017

Roger Barkley, farm manager with Tintur Holsteins, tweeted these images as he cleared up the roads for access to the dairy to milk the cows.

Clearing the avenues to get access to the dairy etc. Trees down and destruction but all fine????#teamdairy pic.twitter.com/5As9Y3NcDT — Roger Barkley ???? (@tinturholsteins) October 16, 2017

Lorcan Roche Kelly’s cows survived the storm, despite part of a fallen tree almost landing in their shed.

My cows had a good storm. Safe in the shed then surprise pile of ivy :) pic.twitter.com/8YtiLnyVpZ — Lorcan Roche Kelly (@LorcanRK) October 16, 2017

Galway man Joseph Keating tweeted that one shed lost a roof on his home farm.

Update from home, one shed has lost its roof but luckily the turkeys are ok....well until Christmas! #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/9cssWZcxa5 — Joseph Keating (@keating_joseph) October 16, 2017

Safety with fallen wires

As of 4.30pm on Monday, some 360,000 homes and businesses were without power.

By darkness on Monday, the ESB said that it expects 450,000 homes and businesses to be without power.

With many fallen trees across the country, ESB Networks is warning farmers of the dangers of fallen electricity wires.

It advises that is never safe to touch or handle fallen wires. Wires may be tangled up in fallen trees and difficult to see. Always bring a torch.

When out tending to stock, especially at night, farmers need to be extra vigilant and never handle stock that may be in contact with wires.

