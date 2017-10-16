Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms

By on
Ex-hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, bringing gusts of over 150km/h to parts and causing damage on farms.
Ex-hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, bringing gusts of over 150km/h to parts and causing damage on farms.

From early on Monday, a storm called Ophelia made its way across the country from the south, felling trees, ripping roofs apart and causing spot flooding in parts.

Farmers were on Snapchat and some sent in their photos of how they were bracing for Ophelia.

Snapchat user IrishTomTom97 sent us this photo of his slurry tanker attacked to the roof of a shed to try to keep it attached.

Farmer Matty Brady had a similar idea – he tied his tractor to the roof to prevent it from blowing away.

Barry O’Brien wasn’t sure if his tractor was holding up a tree or the tree was holding up his tractor.

Joycey_18 put his digger to some use on Monday when Ophelia hit, by using it to try to hold down a roof of a shed.

Irish Farmers Journal news correspondent Hannah Quinn Mulligan captured this photo of a fallen tree on her farm in Co Limerick.

Reports are coming in from Clare and Limerick of fallen trees, with multiple trees reported down on farms around Croom near the M20 in Limerick.

But power supplies seem to have been maintained throughout the worst of the storm in both counties.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, agricultural consultant and dairy farmer Martin Crowe said that his farm “escaped lightly” from the worst of the damage caused by Ophelia.

Roger Barkley, farm manager with Tintur Holsteins, tweeted these images as he cleared up the roads for access to the dairy to milk the cows.

Lorcan Roche Kelly’s cows survived the storm, despite part of a fallen tree almost landing in their shed.

Galway man Joseph Keating tweeted that one shed lost a roof on his home farm.

Safety with fallen wires

As of 4.30pm on Monday, some 360,000 homes and businesses were without power.

By darkness on Monday, the ESB said that it expects 450,000 homes and businesses to be without power.

With many fallen trees across the country, ESB Networks is warning farmers of the dangers of fallen electricity wires.

It advises that is never safe to touch or handle fallen wires. Wires may be tangled up in fallen trees and difficult to see. Always bring a torch.

When out tending to stock, especially at night, farmers need to be extra vigilant and never handle stock that may be in contact with wires.

Read more

Monday Management: once-a-day milking for Hurricane Ophelia

Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia

Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday

Hurricane Ophelia: stay indoors – expect days without power

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched
News
Dairy Sustainability Ireland launched
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Member
Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday
News
Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017

Place ad