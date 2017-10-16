Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia

With ex-hurricane Ophelia bringing extremely strong winds and rain to the country, what does the weather look like for the rest of the week?

The worst of the winds, which were over Munster on Monday morning, will quickly extend to the rest of the country on Monday afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, there will be spells of heavy rain or thunderstorms in places also and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding.

Top temperatures will range between 15°C and 18°C.

Monday night will remain stormy with occasional showers, but winds from the southwest decreasing to strong overnight.

Showers are forecast to become well scattered and it will be mainly dry later on Monday night – especially in the south.

Tuesday

Tuesday is forecast to be a bright and cool day, with sunny spells.

It will be a dry day apart from isolated showers and highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 16°C.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry, with clear spells. Winds will be light – mainly from the east.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain, Met Éireann has said.

The rain will be persistent near south and east coasts, but lighter and more intermittent further west. Winds from the southeast or east will be moderate.

Thursday

A mixed day with some good dry spells. However, showers will occur too – some heavy across Ulster and some merging to spells of rain in the south during the evening.

Northeast to east winds will be fresh and it will feel cool.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that Friday and the weekend will stay very changeable and unsettled.

Heavy showers will occur often and spells of rain will occur too – especially during Friday night and on Saturday. Winds will be very variable and often strong.

Read more

Beef factories closed during ex-hurricane Ophelia

Four ways silage bales came in useful during Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia: is your co-op collecting milk today?