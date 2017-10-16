Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia

By on
With ex-hurricane Ophelia bringing extremely strong winds and rain to the country, what does the weather look like for the rest of the week?
With ex-hurricane Ophelia bringing extremely strong winds and rain to the country, what does the weather look like for the rest of the week?

The worst of the winds, which were over Munster on Monday morning, will quickly extend to the rest of the country on Monday afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, there will be spells of heavy rain or thunderstorms in places also and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding.

Top temperatures will range between 15°C and 18°C.

Monday night will remain stormy with occasional showers, but winds from the southwest decreasing to strong overnight.

Showers are forecast to become well scattered and it will be mainly dry later on Monday night – especially in the south.

Tuesday

Tuesday is forecast to be a bright and cool day, with sunny spells.

It will be a dry day apart from isolated showers and highest temperatures will range between 14°C and 16°C.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry, with clear spells. Winds will be light – mainly from the east.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain, Met Éireann has said.

The rain will be persistent near south and east coasts, but lighter and more intermittent further west. Winds from the southeast or east will be moderate.

Thursday

A mixed day with some good dry spells. However, showers will occur too – some heavy across Ulster and some merging to spells of rain in the south during the evening.

Northeast to east winds will be fresh and it will feel cool.

Friday

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest that Friday and the weekend will stay very changeable and unsettled.

Heavy showers will occur often and spells of rain will occur too – especially during Friday night and on Saturday. Winds will be very variable and often strong.

Read more

Beef factories closed during ex-hurricane Ophelia

Four ways silage bales came in useful during Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia: is your co-op collecting milk today?

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017

Place ad