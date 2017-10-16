Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
OrTo redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click
HERE
Just one
final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday
Register below to read FIVE
Member
articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click
HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
Irish Farmers Journal
Irish Country Living
Toplink.ie
Irish Country Magazine
The Irish Field
Irish Dairy Farmer
Shop
Code
Register
Subscribe
Sign in
My Account
Shop
Classifieds
Toolbox
ePaper
News
News
Editorial
Opinion
Dealer
Farmer Writes
Schemes
World
EU
Letters
Feature
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
Beef
Beef
News
Management
Grass & feeding
Breeding & health
Markets
Beef factories closed during ex-hurricane Ophelia
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
Cattle prices: strong and steady trade for quality continentals at Balla Mart
Member
Dairy
Dairy
News
Management
Grass & feeding
Breeding & health
Young stock
Markets
Dairy Day 2017
Monday Management: once-a-day milking for Hurricane Ophelia
Lame cows lose 400 litres of milk
Hurricane Ophelia: storm advice for dairy farmers
Sheep
Sheep
News
Management
Grass & feeding
Breeding & health
Markets
Tips for livestock safety as hurricane Ophelia approaches
Renewed pressure on sheep prices
Member
Keeping on the right side of the clean livestock policy
Member
Tillage
Tillage
News
Management
Soils & nutrition
Crops
Protection
Markets
Glanbia to discourage grain deliveries to local depots
Glanbia sets grain prices
Futures pulled down by fundamentals
Member
Agribusiness
Agribusiness
News
Companies
N. Ireland
International
AgriBusiness report
Global Trade
Ag Tech
Batista brothers charged with insider trading in Brazil
Member
Kerrygold: 55 years of real butter
New infant formula player to enter Irish market
Member
Machinery
Machinery
News
Tractors
Farm machinery
Contracting
Motors
Vintage
From tractors to helicopters on vintage charity run
Slurry spreading and fast feeding
Watch: Cross beet demo day
Member
Farm Programmes
Farm Programmes
Greenfield Farm
Dairylink
Farm Profit Programme
BETTER Farm NI
BETTER Farm
Tullamore Farm
Tullamore Farm update: grazing conditions difficult
Member
One quarter of farms should be closed by now
Member
Watch and listen: Grass10 roadshow hits top Meath BETTER farm
Member
Scotland
News
Farm Profit Programme
Top 10 alternative uses for baler twine
Union’s priority is agriculture, not party politics
Member
‘We’ll die if we do any more farming’
Member
Northern Ireland
News
BETTER Farm NI
BPS advance payments to start
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident
Watch: Brexit to hit Northern Ireland dairy farmers' income
Member
Irish Country Living
Women & Ag
Life
Food
Finance
Property
Irish Horse
Pork meatballs with coriander and coconut milk
Member
Volkswagen offers new van deals
Member
Peugeot grips value in new 2008
Member
More
Podcast
Video
Property
Pedigree
Buildings
Diversification
Forestry
Poultry
Pig
Business Sense
Northern Ireland
Community
Scotland
Quizzes
Farm safety
Focus
BPS advance payments to start
New bird flu text alert service in NI
Prepare now for hurricane Ophelia
Irish Farmers Journal
/
News
/
News
/
Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday
Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday
By
Amy Forde
on
16 October 2017
Agricultural colleges run by Teagasc will remain closed on Tuesday following the aftermath of ex-hurricane Ophelia.
Storm damage on farm near Croom, Co Limerick. \ Hannah Quinn Mulligan
Agricultural colleges run by Teagasc will remain closed on Tuesday following the aftermath of ex-hurricane Ophelia.
Please
register
or
sign in
to continue reading
More in News
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
Related tags
Hurricane
Hurricane Ophelia
Teagasc
Related Stories
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Ophelia causes havoc
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
News
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
By
Amy Forde
on 16 October 2017
Place ad