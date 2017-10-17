In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
Farmers took to Twitter and Facebook yesterday as ex-hurricane Ophelia raged across the country, tweeting pictures of the damage, with trees down and slates flying off roofs.
Many were also active in the maternity ward, with autumn calving in full swing.
One of the Irish Farmers Journal farmer writers, Trevor Boland, welcomed a new Salers calf on his Sligo farm.
Daddy Oliver and Mama Ozeus have just welcomed little ... #Ophelia @SalersCattle1 @FJBeef @progressivegen #Salers pic.twitter.com/avZuG6Hp2k— Trevor Boland ?? (@BunnaAgri) October 16, 2017
In Wicklow, Carmel Whelan welcomed twin Hereford bull calves to the herd.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal she said that her two sons have named the calves Storm and Twister.
Very apt.
Meanwhile in Mayo, there was another double delivery on Keiran Flatley’s farm.
Two Charolais cross heifer calves arrived on the Kilkelly farm while Ophelia was here.
Staying in the west and Nicola Stoddart in Portumna send us this photo of a new Limousin/Aberdeen Angus cross bull calf.
She said that he was born in the height of the storm and will be calling him Ophelia.
