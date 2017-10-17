Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
On Friday, wet and windy weather is forecast to move up from the southwest through the afternoon, affecting all areas by nightfall, according to Met Éireann.
A low pressure system will feed in bands of heavy rain, with brisk west to northwest winds.
There is speculation on Twitter that the depression will be called storm Brian and will pack a similar punch to Ophelia.
BREAKING: This is not good news. Currently developing for Friday/Sat. Similiar low pressure intensity as #Ophelia This is #StormBrian. pic.twitter.com/z0cjJKSe0T— Deric Ó hArtagáinTV3 (@deric_hartigan) October 17, 2017
However, Deirdre Lowe, a weather forecaster with Met Éireann, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the deepening depression hasn’t officially been named yet.
“We are in discussions with the UK Met Office.
“It looks set to track across southern parts of the country, but as for how severe it will be it’s too early to say.”
Here’s how #stormOpheila turned hurricane to post tropical low. Later #StormBrian may impact the U.K. this weekend! pic.twitter.com/8QtJyLz1B8— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) October 16, 2017
In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms
Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia