Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend

By on
Following the destruction caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia, another storm could hit Ireland next weekend.
Following the destruction caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia, another storm could hit Ireland next weekend.

On Friday, wet and windy weather is forecast to move up from the southwest through the afternoon, affecting all areas by nightfall, according to Met Éireann.

A low pressure system will feed in bands of heavy rain, with brisk west to northwest winds.

There is speculation on Twitter that the depression will be called storm Brian and will pack a similar punch to Ophelia.

However, Deirdre Lowe, a weather forecaster with Met Éireann, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the deepening depression hasn’t officially been named yet.

“We are in discussions with the UK Met Office.

“It looks set to track across southern parts of the country, but as for how severe it will be it’s too early to say.”

Read more

In pictures: Ophelia batters Irish farms

Weekly weather: more rain on the way post-Ophelia

Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected

More in News
Prices slip at GDT auction
Markets
Prices slip at GDT auction
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Member
Milking without power after Hurricane Ophelia
News
Milking without power after Hurricane Ophelia
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 October 2017
Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste
News
Map: when and where you can bring your hazardous waste
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
Land Drainage/Fencing & Weather Repairs
Who's responsible for fallen trees after Hurricane Ophelia?
By Aisling Meehan on 17 February 2014
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
News
In pictures: the calves of Ophelia
By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
News
Ophelia: how farmers across the country were affected
By Amy Forde on 16 October 2017

Place ad