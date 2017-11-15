Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder relief, beef prices and BPS

By on
In the news today, 16 November 2017: a fodder relief scheme is in the works, beef prices are up and thousands of farmers are waiting for BPS payments.
In the news today, 16 November 2017: a fodder relief scheme is in the works, beef prices are up and thousands of farmers are waiting for BPS payments.

Weather forecast

Met Éireann forecasts that any lingering rain along the south and east will quickly clear. It will be a bright, fresh day, with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range between 8°C and 10°C in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. The night will be cooler with lows of 1°C to 8°C.

In the news

  • There are plans for a fodder relief scheme for farmers.
  • The Christmas trade is boosting beef prices in factories.
  • €16m in sheep payments issues to farmers.
  • There are still 9,000 farmers waiting for BPS payments.
  • As butter prices remain at all-time highs, several retailers are preparing to drop the Kerrygold brand.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • The latest agri jobs.
  • We keep watch as more co-ops set October milk prices.

    • What’s on today

  • Wicklow/Wexford IFA animal health meeting, 8pm.
  • ACA GLAS training, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, 10am.

    • Click here for Science Week events.

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

