Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer in court and inspections

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 6 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 6 November.
  • A farmer who shot two dogs which were allegedly “worrying and attacking” his sheep told a court that he was fully justified in what he had done.
  • Breeding is under way in the Tullamore Farm sheep flock, with a number of Charollais rams joining the flock.
  • 250 farmers to have over-ground slurry highest number of beef cows in Ireland?
  • The five-day Glastonbury Festival has been held at Michael Eavis’ Worthy Farm dairy operation for decades. Here’s what the site looks like, without the festival goers.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Seamus Dooley from Ballyduff, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, started a sheep shearing business 53 years ago. Now his son Fergus Dooley runs the business as Dooley Wool merchants. They are one of only a handful of merchants in the country licenced to export wool. Fergus explains that farmers are only getting around €0.55c/kg this year compared with €1/kg last year. This is due to a drastic downturn in wool export to China. Raymond McCabe grades the wool as it arrives at Dooley wool merchants. Philip Doyle

