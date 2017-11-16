Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices, rural crime and beef prices
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices, rural crime and beef prices

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 17 November.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Thursday 17 November.
  • The Department of Agriculture is putting the steps in place to introduce a fodder relief scheme for farmers hit by the bad weather in the west and northwest.
  • The Christmas beef trade has put life into prices, with factories being forced to increase quotes this week.
  • Two more co-ops have set a price for milk supplied in October. Those co-ops are Dairygold and Arrabawn.
  • A Co Offaly farmer is back looking after his stock after being on the end of a vicious assault two weeks ago.
  • And finally, the Carbery Group has become the latest co-op to offer a fixed milk price scheme. It’s a competitive offer but is not a market leader.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Tom Power with his grandson Liam O’Keefe calling to a neighbour’s dairy cattle in Mulrankan, Bridgetown, Co Wexford. Tom keeps some pigs, chickens and turkeys in Bree just outside Enniscorthy and has done so since he got his first pig at 14 years of age. He now loves spending time with his grandkids. Philip Doyle

    More in News
    Member
    Carbery announces fixed milk price scheme
    News
    Carbery announces fixed milk price scheme
    By Patrick Donohoe on 16 November 2017
    Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices
    News
    Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 16 November 2017
    Mercosur beef offer ‘jeopardises public health’ - Copa-Cogeca
    News
    Mercosur beef offer ‘jeopardises public health’ - Copa-Cogeca
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 16 November 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Carbery announces fixed milk price scheme
    News
    Carbery announces fixed milk price scheme
    By Patrick Donohoe on 16 November 2017
    Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices
    News
    Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 16 November 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder relief, beef prices and BPS
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder relief, beef prices and BPS
    By Thomas Hubert on 15 November 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    Standish SawMills
    Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
    View ad
    Wheat Straw
    Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
    View ad
    NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
    Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
    View ad
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad

    Place ad