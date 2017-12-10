Is your farm ready for tonight's frost?
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 December 2017
With temperatures set to drop to as low as -8°C on Sunday night, getting the milking machine working on Monday morning or shed drinkers might be a challenge.
For winter / liquid herds or those one not yet dried off, it is crucial that the milking machine is firing. Here are some top tips to ensure that the herd can be milked:
- Where there is an on-farm supply from a deep well, the deep submersible pump should not freeze but pipes and fittings from the pump to the pressure vessel (tank) and from there to the sheds need to be kept free of ice.
- Have a thermostatically controlled fan heater or red lamp in the pump-house.
- Any exposed pipes should be insulated.
- In very low temperatures, pipes have frozen at the entrance to the shed and inside the shed in the supply to the troughs. In such situations, even when thawed out they are likely to freeze again. The supply pipe to the troughs could be extended on further out of the house to a tap. This tap can be left to run at a low rate to keep water flowing where there is an on-farm supply source. This option cannot be used if the water is supplied by the Local Authority or Group Scheme.
- Milking cows must have access to drinking water at all times. A cow producing 20 litres of milk and being fed a silage- based diet requires 75 to 90 litres of water per day.
- Finishing animals on high levels of dry feed, such as high concentrate diets have a big demand for water. These animals should always have free access to water. An animal consuming 10kg dry matter of dry feed will need 60 litres of water daily.
Tips courtesy of www.winterready.ie and the Irish Farmers Journal specialist team
