Kverneland product manager John Doyle is more than happy with sales of the Kverneland 6500F fixed chamber baler that joined the range last year with the award-winning Kverneland Fastbale.

“With the heavy conditions for silage in many parts of the country, Kverneland has concentrated on developing a sturdy, reliable baler particularly suited to the Irish market and we’re very confident about the quality and consistency of the bales produced by the 6500F."

With feed costs on the rise, Kverneland believes the production of high-quality bales is key to an efficient and profitable operation.

Bale formation is handled by 18 closely spaced rollers, with two bale support rollers in the lower main bale chamber, while easy in-cab selection of bale density protects the baler against overloading.

The well-formed, dense bales from the 6500F don't just just look good, they are better to wrap, stack and transport, giving benefits all the way down the line, maximising silage quality and the feed value of these valuable crops.

High capacity

With its high-capacity, extra-wide 2.3m pick-up, that John describes as “hungry”, it makes for fast and efficient throughput.

Easy gathering of large swaths, with the close tine spacing and small diameter resulting in effective pick-up on even the shortest crop.

This is due to the large-diameter roller crop press designed to handle crop flow at high intake speeds, while the compact patented internal drive system means there’s no ‘dead area’ at the outside of the pick-up to restrict crop flow.

The 6500F comes with a market-leading low-loading height allowing for comfortable and safe net loading with minimum manual effort and fast turnaround time.

As John notes, the low-loading height means “you can load from the ground without having to stand on steps or platforms”. With the 6500F, Kverneland has taken a lot of care to keep the safety and comfort of the user of the baler in mind.

The added benefit of no platform and steps means that you have complete unimpeded visibility of the front of the baler.

As John notes, “the pressure to keep going at silage to get it in time means you’ve got to be conscious of the safety of the operator at all times".

"We’ve put together a really functional, top-quality baler and a fantastic finance package, on a buy-now-pay-later option that includes a step-back policy that dairy farmers looking for real value should check out."

For further details

Contact

John Doyle: Product Manager Harvest – 00353 – 87 101 3053

Greg Tennyson: Area South - 00353 87 700 9689

Allan Hetherington: Area North – 0044 7826 544 630

Click for information on Kverneland Balers: Kverneland Bale-Equipment.

Click to find your local Kverneland Dealer: Contact your local Kverneland Dealer.

Website: www.kverneland.ie.

Kverneland Group is a leading international company developing, producing and distributing agricultural machinery and services.

Strong focus on innovation allows us to provide a unique and broad product range with high quality.

Kverneland Group offers an extensive package aimed at the professional farming community, covering the areas of soil preparation, seeding, forage and bale equipment, spreading, spraying and electronic solutions for agricultural tractors and machinery.

For more information on Kverneland Group visit www.kvernelandgroup.com.