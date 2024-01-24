After a 13-year hiatus, GT Bunning and Sons have returned to manufacturing trailers.

GT Bunning and Sons announced its return to the trailer market with the launch of its redesigned grain trailer range, following a 13-year hiatus.

Until now, Bunning had focused entirely on rear discharge spreaders, a market which it reports has now cooled down. While there are future intentions to offer a full-trailer range, the current focus is on grain trailers.

The 14t, 16t, 18t and 20t range remains based on the original design, albeit improved and modernised in certain areas to including a new tailboard design, larger corner posts, and the addition of the sprung drawbar from its spreader range.

Bunning outlined that its clean, flat sides are a key feature, achieved without sacrificing on strength.

Main specifications of the range include: a tapered body design with 4mm mild steel sides, 5mm steel floor, high-speed commercial ADR axles, load-sensing air brakes and a single tipping ram. Silage sides, weigh cells, custom colours and varying tyre options are also available.

The 16t model on display, which featured upgraded LED lights and 560/60 R22 tyres, was priced at €34,600 plus VAT.