JCB has just given its new 435S wheel loader increased engine power and torque which have been complemented by uprated driveline components. With the exception of a new rear grill and some mirrors added to the fenders, the cosmetics remain largely the same.

JCB’s 435S has been the manufacturer’s go to silage loader since it was first introduced in 2013 as a T4i. In 2016, it was revamped, and moved to its new and current shape as a T4F model. At Agritechnica in November 2019, the 435S went to Stage V, kept the original cosmetic design, but moved from 230hp to 252hp and is known to operators as the red S machine.

The new version of JCB’s purpose-built agricultural wheeled loader has 12% more engine power, increased from 252hp to 282hp, which takes the machine’s power-to-weight ratio from 17hp per tonne to 19hp per tonne. JCB claims this is 26% more than the closest competitor machine. Its performance has also been tweaked, thanks to an increase in torque at all engine speeds, with maximum output of 1,200Nm generated across a wider range of engine rpm to help maintain performance under increasing load.

The new lever steer option is now available for the 435S.

Engine

JCB has stuck with the reliable Cummins 6.7 litre engine in the 435S, available with two power settings: 230hp with peak torque of 840Nm is the default setting, which provides sufficient power for road travel and lighter loading or re-handling with the advantage of reduced fuel consumption. For maximum performance such as on a silage pit, the operator can switch to Dynamic mode and release up to 282hp for more challenging tasks.

Dynamic mode is engaged by pressing a button on the right-hand cab B-post, with the machine stationary or on the move, and this mode is retained for two hours after switching off the engine to save having to re-select it after a temporary break in operations. In addition to the 12% increase in peak power, the latest engine delivers more power across a rev range from 1,500-2,200rpm. This is complemented by increased torque across the board and a torque curve that maintains the maximum 1,200Nm output all the way from 1,600-down to 1,100rpm as engine revs are pulled down under increasing load. As a result, operators are able to achieve the same class-leading performance at much lower engine rpm.

Uprated driveline

Creating more power creates another problem, transferring it to the ground. To handle the power and torque increases, the driveline has received a major upgrade which JCB says is capable of handling 34% more torque than the outgoing model. The new axles feature heavier-duty final drive assemblies and a new torque converter that in “open” mode can deliver up to 25% more torque to the wheels, resulting in greater tractive effort for silage clamp work.

New transmission control software allows greater flexibility in programming torque lock-up for direct-drive efficiency, and torque lock-up in gears five and six is now a full-time feature for maximum power efficiency when travelling on the road. Operators can use the in-cab display to customise torque lock-up settings in the lower gears, with the potential for different settings in forward and reverse so that the optimum configuration can be set up for different applications.

To handle the additional power and torque, new axles with final drive units containing four rather than three epicyclic gears are fitted.

Agri Pro package

The new Agri Pro package is the most comprehensive specification and includes LED headlights in addition to the new LED rear light clusters fitted as standard, a “white noise” back-up alarm, mudguard-mounted rear-view silage mirrors, and a new composite rear grille for added protection that comes complete with flashing amber hazard lights. The Agri Pro package is completed by a four-spool auxiliary remote valve upgrade kit, lift ram safety strut, and a mesh cover to protect the Sy-Klone engine air intake from debris like straw fragments and chaff.

Lever steering option

We see more manufacturers starting to introduce lever steering as an option for Agri loaders. Lever steer makes repetitive loading cycles less tiring. The option is available on the 435S, as well as the larger 457 and 457S and the 427 and 437 industrial-spec loaders.

The steering wheel is retained for road travel and other situations when using lever steer wouldn’t be suitable. The stubby lever mounted on a left-hand seat armrest can be activated for minimum-effort steering control using fingertip or thumb. Sharing the steering lever console are buttons for transmission kick-down, wipers and horn, and a forward/reverse rocker switch.

Load weighing option

The new 435S can also be equipped with the new factory-installed IntelliWeigh system, sourced from TopCon. The system is compatible with numerous attachments such as buckets and forks from the JCB implement range configured to work on specific JCB machines. The IntelliWeigh system is operated through a seven-inch touch-screen display with physical keys for some functions, while an in-cab printer can be added so that users can provide customers with a printed +/-2% accurate record of material volumes handled. A count-down function can be used to prevent road trucks and farm trailers from being over-loaded, and to accurately load a diet mixer with multiple feed rations.

