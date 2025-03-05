Kverneland has introduced a new generation of one-pass mounted seed drills, replacing the popular DA and S drill models which ceased production last December.

Named the Saterra, the new and refreshed range is available in 3m and 4m working widths and further builds on the heritage of its predecessors which originally started in 1982.

The Saterra range is fitted with the well-known CX-II coulters which together with the brand’s specific disc shape allow individual pressures up to 50kg. This results in optimum surface penetration at an even sowing depth. For those looking to keep costs down, the CX-II coulters can be optioned without press wheels. Instead, Kverneland claims that the curved disc design provides sufficient bearing capacity in light conditions while saving weight.

The use of flexible coulter brackets allows operators to choose and adjust the sowing distance from the preset 12.5cm and 25cm spacings in order to suit their individual needs.

The Saterra offers a hopper capacity of 750 or 1,000 litres while the mechanical metering system allows seed rates from two to 380kg/ha while accommodating all seed sizes.

Lifting the coulter bar is possible in certain areas where more intensive solo soil preparation is required, without dismounting the seeder. A full range of optional equipment is available such as pre-emergence markers and following harrows etc.

Extending its flexibility, the Saterra can be mounted on existing Kverneland power harrows and any other soil preparation tools.