The slim line chassis has allowed the overall carrying capacity to be increased.

As always SlurryKat put on an impressive display of slurry handling equipment. New for this year was the Premium Plus front reeler range.

Available in two sizes, 1,200m and 1,400m the new patent pending offering benefits from an integrated drive system and slim line chassis which has allowed for an increased carrying capacity.

The headboard linkage features an offset design to better suit front linkage mounting while keeping the overall dimensions as compact as possible.

A two speed high torque drive system is available as an option. As standard, both models are open section for random reeling of hose across the entire width although bolt-in section divisions can be fitted.