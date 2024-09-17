Kerry Mechanical Engineering (KME) is a name that has grown exponentially in recent years in the slurry business. The manufacturer has grown into the umbilical slurry space, which was evident from its stand at the Ploughing.

As part of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, it unveiled a combined slurry pump and compressor unit, named the Compressor Pump Station Convey Unit.

It features an Applied Concepts PTO air compressor and a Bauer SX1000 umbilical slurry pump on the one three-point linkage mounted chassis.

This removes the need for a standalone compressor unit and allows the operator to control the air compressor and slurry pump via a single PTO drive from the tractor cab or at ground level using a remote control.

A belt drive system allows for seamless switching between functions.

Additionally, the unit is fitted with a lazy arm equipped for 200mm suction hose. Having both the pump and compressor integrated on the one chassis frees up the tractor’s front linkage for other applications, such as carrying an additional hose reeler.

In the interest of keeping costs to a minimum, customers can have an existing compressor fitted to the unit.

Pricing for the unit displayed is in the region of €60,000 plus VAT.