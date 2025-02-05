Before purchasing a new spreader, consider opting for the TAMS grant aid on full-spec machine with GPS section control.

Since 2021, all farmers have had the option to avail of grant aid on GPS-controlled fertiliser spreaders under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), to greatly improve fertiliser spreader accuracy and fertiliser placement. Having opened last week, applications under TAMS III can now be made for tranche six before closing next month on 7 March 2025.

The current scheme falls under specification S.195A on the Department’s list of eligible items and offers funding for both mounted and trailed, GPS-ready spreaders and the GPS control unit.

In order to comply with the scheme, spreaders must be automatically controlled by a GPS unit. Like with most machine types, the majority of manufacturers tend to offer everything from an entry level machine right up to the most advanced spreaders, which offer even more accuracy and control from the cab.

Entry-level GPS control

In their most basic form, GPS-controlled machines allow the fertiliser application rate to be set in the cab by the operator. Spreader adjustments are automatically controlled by the machine to compensate for the following:

The flow rate of the fertiliser.

The working width.

The forward speed of the tractor.

During operation the spreader constantly recalibrates itself and adjusts shutter position to maintain an even and constant spread pattern.

One of the major advantages of GPS-controlled machines is automatic on/off control at the headland, ensuring accuracy and avoidance of an over or under application.

With GPS control, the spreader is turned on and off at the correct location in the field. There is serious potential here to save fertiliser, especially for those farming smaller fields, as headland turns are encountered more often. Although highly automated, entry-level GPS machines will normally still require some degree of mechanical adjustment, ie drop point adjustment.

The operator will need to calibrate and check/adjust these settings required for the working width and the fertiliser being used and set the drop point before starting work.

Headland control mechanisms may also need to be operated manually. This can usually be done from the cab, but the operator will need to remember when to turn it on and off. However, some brands will alert the operator when the headland kit is in working position.

Section control

Entry-level GPS spreaders generally offer very basic section control. This is where the control system automatically reduces flow rate on one side of the machine when entering a narrow run, which has a limited effect of reducing the working width. The higher end models can allow for full section control.

This can be done in a number of ways, depending on the manufacturer. Automatic adjustment of the drop point of the fertiliser onto the disc and varying the speed of the discs are typically how these more expensive machines achieve full section control.

Some of the machines can even compensate for crosswinds and side slopes.

A wind sensor mounted on the machine constantly checks the direction and speed of wind. Then the machine will compensate for this by moving the spread pattern to throw the fertiliser with more force into the wind, and less force with the wind.

Opt for a GPS unit with an Isobus display terminal, that will allow you scope to control other machines in the future.

Selecting a suitable GPS system

When it comes to buying the GPS control system, shop around, as both it and the spreader can be bought separately, however both are needed in order to qualify for grant aid, ie buy the spreader from one dealer and a GPS controller from another. That said, it is critical that both units are compatible with each other.

Bear in mind that additional cables may be needed to connect the GPS unit to the spreader. It is a good idea to make sure the GPS unit can serve as an Isobus terminal and allow you to control other machines in the future. Our advice is to select a unit that is user-friendly, future proofed and easily moved from one tractor to another.

The GPS unit has to be able to record the location and path of the fertiliser spreader and the application rate. It must also be possible to upload data from the GPS unit to an external device, so a record of the fertiliser application rate and location can be kept.

Costings

Like the majority of TAMS programmes, funding is paid at either 40% or 60% against the cost of the machine, depending on the applicant. Qualifying young farmers are eligible for 60% funding, with all other qualifying farmers eligible for 40% funding.

The amount available is capped by the Department reference costs and will depend on the type and size of machine which is purchased. Like the low emission slurry-spreading (LESS) equipment scheme, you will only get aid up to the reference cost and will have to pay the balance without grant aid if your spreader is more than its reference cost.

Mounted machines can have a hopper capacity between 1,000 to 4,500 litres. For full GPS-controlled mounted machines, the reference cost of the spreader will depend on the capacity of the hopper. The formula used to get the reference cost is Y=1.224x+16,286, X is the level capacity of the hopper. So, for a typical setup where someone is thinking of purchasing a 2,000-litre (two tonne) spreader and a GPS control unit, the total reference cost is calculated as follows: (1.224 x 2,000)+16,286 = €18,734. If you opt for a bogey-mounted fertiliser spreader, this will be classed as a mounted spreader for the grant purpose.

With current machinery prices, the spreader will more than likely be more expensive than the Department of Agriculture reference costs. How much more will depend on exact specification and the brand in question. Meanwhile, there is a fixed reference cost on a GPS-ready trailed spreader of €73,920. Trailed fertiliser spreaders must have a minimum hopper capacity of 5,500l.

If an applicant does not have a GPS unit meeting the requirements of S.195 then they must apply and on approval purchase a GPS control unit to pair up with the spreader. The reference cost for the GPS control unit is €3,937.50.

Assuming there is an eligible young farmer involved and no trade-in, a spreader with a buying price of €22,000 plus VAT will end up with an on-farm cost of €10,760 plus VAT after grant aid has been drawn down.

Taking into account the specification and capabilities of the machine in question and the potential savings in product and a more uniform crop performance, it is a grant scheme worth considering, especially if you are in the market for a new spreader.