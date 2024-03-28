This 2004 John Deere 7500 forage harvester, which sold for €34,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers carried out a retirement machinery dispersal auction on 13 March, on behalf of Martin Comerford, Ballyraggett, Co Kilkenny.

Comerford was a dairy farmer who carried out some contracting works. With over 60 lots up for grabs in the online auction, a 90% clearance rate was achieved.

The highest price went to a 2004 John Deere 7500 forage harvester, which sold for €34,000. This was followed by €23,000 for a 2020 Abbey VF1500 twin-auger diet feeder, €18,000 for a 2008 Hi-Spec 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2023 KME dribble bar and €15,000 for a 2004 Bredal K45 spreader.

This 2020 Abbey VF1500 twin-auger diet feeder sold for €23,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 Hi-Spec 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2023 KME dribble bar sold for €18,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Krone Swadro TC 880 twin-rotor rake sold for €14,400 plus VAT and commission.

This 2004 Bredal K45 spreader sold for €15,000 plus VAT and commission.

This one-owner 1984 Massey Ferguson 375 with just 1,200 hours sold for €13,200.

Other notable prices included €14,700 for a 25ft Looby aluminium cattle trailer, €14,400 for a 2018 Krone Swadro TC 880 twin-rotor rake, €13,500 for a 1996 John Deere 6800 and €5,200 for a John Deere 1365 trailed mower with a grouper.

Home auction

The company’s recent home auction also included a dispersal sale of a small number of lots on behalf of a local deceased farmer. The top lot sold was a 1984 Massey Ferguson 375 with just 1,200 hours, which sold for €13,200. This was followed by a 1982 MF 40 industrial loader that came complete with a PTO, lift arms and a pick-up hitch. With 3,000 hours, it sold for €12,700. Both of these Carlow-registered machines were owned from new.

The other top prices at the auction included €21,000 for a 2002 New Holland TM 150, which had 9,380 hours, €11,800 for a 1994 Case International 955 with 4,200 hours on the clock (engine fully rebuilt). Other lots included a K2 900 MK IV rear-discharge dung spreader that sold for €7,800, an immaculate Ifor Williams 14ft tri-axle livestock trailer that sold for €7,400 and a Lemken Europal four-furrow reversible plough selling for €5,650.

These prices were plus VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This one-owner 1982 MF 40 industrial loader with 3,000 hours sold for €12,700.

This immaculate Ifor Williams 14ft tri-axle livestock trailer sold for €7,400.

This 2002 New Holland TM 150, which had 9,380 hours, sold for €21,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 1994 Case International 955 with 4,200 hours on the clock (engine fully rebuilt), sold for €11,800.