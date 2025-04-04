This 2007 Valtra A95 with a Quicke Q35 front-end loader and 4,950 hours sold for €34,000.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers carried out a reduction sale of machinery on behalf of agricultural contractor William Maher of Callan, Co Kilkenny, in conjunction with his monthly home auction.

A 2014 Case Maxxum 140 with 6,000 hours topped the auction, selling for €43,500. This was followed by a 2007 Valtra A95 with a Quicke Q35 front end loader and 4,950 hours sold for €34,000.

A Kuhn GA 15131 four rotor hydraulically driven rake sold for €26,000, a McConnel PA6570T telescopic hedge cutter sold for €23,500, followed closely by a 2023 Smyth 22ft Super Cube silage trailer selling for €22,500 and a 2020 Dooley 22ft silage trailer selling for €21,500.

Other standout lots sold on the night included a 2007 New Holland 3.2t mini digger with 6,125 hours selling for €10,200, a John Deere 2140 selling for €9,400, a Kverneland 2832 FS front mower selling for €8,400, a He-Va 6.3 metre ring roller with paddles selling for €8,400 and a Joskin 3,500 gallon slurry tanker selling for €8,400. Other lots included a Vaderstad Rexus 650 ring roller with paddles selling for €8,000, a Rabe three metre power harrow with an accord drill selling for €7,000, a 28ft twin-axle bale trailer selling for €7,000, a Claas Liner 2900 twin rotor rake selling for €6,500, a Horsch three metre Joker disc harrow with a crumbler roller selling for €6,000, an Ifor Williams 16 x 6’6 beaver tail trailer with ramps selling for €5,550 and a Kuhn power harrow with a Rauch TI 302 drill selling for €5,000.

All prices listed were subject to VAT and commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1,000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

