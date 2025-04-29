Apollo Tyres, the parent company of Vredestein, announced that it is to close its Vredestein tyre production facility in Enschede, Netherlands, by summer 2026. The company said that production will be moved to its other existing facilities in Hungary and India, resulting in the loss of 500 jobs.

The Dutch facility, which is believed to be no longer profitable, currently produces tyres for cars as well as tractors and agricultural trailers in Enschede.

The Dutch troubles date back to 2020, when the company halved its workforce from 1,200 to 600 in order to remain buoyant in what it described as a tough climate during COVID-19. At that time some of its tyre production had been moved to Hungary. The war in Ukraine and the current slowdown in machinery sales have led to further reductions in tyre demand, according to the brand. Further cost-saving initiatives were recently implemented to help reduce costs, but have been completely negated due to increasing inflation, resulting in no option but to cease production.

The Dutch tyre plant was built in 1952 by Vredestein and BF Goodrich, to manufacture car tyres. Ten years later it merged with the Hevea rubber factory. In 1971, the company was acquired in its entirety by American company, BF Goodrich. In 2009, India’s Apollo Tyres acquired the manufacturer to later become Apollo Vredestein.