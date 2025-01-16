Representatives of Ireland's four new JCB dealers meet JCB staff at the LAMMA stand: (L/R) Louise Hemmings, JCB Agriculture General Manager Mark Wolfe (Atkins Farm Machinery) Kevin O’Riordan (Atkins Farm Machinery) Joe Whelan (Whelan’s Garage) Kevin Whelan (Whelan’s Garage) Billy Murphy (Kilkenny Agri Machinery) Richard Kelly (Kilkenny Agri Machinery) Maurice Kelly (Kilkenny Agri Machinery) Charles Hutcheson (Armstrong Machinery) Kate Hutcheson (Armstrong Machinery) James Hutcheson (Armstrong Machinery) John Smith, JCB Agriculture MD

After some speculation within the Irish machinery industry in recent months, JCB has exclusively confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it is to completely restructure the distribution of its growing range of agricultural products in Ireland, with the appointment of a network of new dealers.

For over 40 years, JCB’s full product range, which extends to include agricultural, construction, industrial and compaction products, was exclusively distributed through ECI, which is based in Dublin, with a second branch in Cork.

The new distribution arrangements will see the appointment of four dealers to look after the Republic of Ireland.

Whelan’s Garage has been appointed to cover Galway, Clare and Limerick.

Atkins Farm Machinery, who is based in Cork, has been appointed to look after Cork.

With nine counties now under its belt, Kilkenny Agri Machinery will be covering the largest area, namely Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Laois, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare and Offaly.

Finally, Armstrong Machinery in north county Dublin will be covering Dublin, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan. Distribution in Northern Ireland will remain unchanged.

The appointments will take effect from 1 February 2025 and JCB says it believes the move will strengthen the manufacturer’s presence on the Irish agricultural market. New JCB equipment is said to be arriving on the dealers’ forecourts at the beginning of February.

As for the distribution of JCB’s range of construction equipment, which is a very important sector for the British manufacturer on the Irish market, JCB has confirmed that ECI will remain JCB’s construction equipment dealer for Ireland.

JCB Agriculture managing director John Smith said: “We look forward to working closely with our new dealer network to provide first class products and support to our agricultural customers. The JCB agricultural range is expanding quickly and this restructure will allow renewed focus on a market which is very important to JCB.”