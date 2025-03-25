Fendt claimed the three most popular new tractor models registered in 2024.

Fendt topped the new tractor market in Germany during 2024 with a 25.2% market share and a total of 7,421 new units registered, according to data provided by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) and German Engineering Federation (VDMA).

A total of 29,291 new tractors were registered in Germany throughout 2024, some 1,042 (3.4%) units fewer than in 2023. Meanwhile Fendt secured a double-digit increase, registering an additional 1,281 tractors in 2024. In layman’s terms this meant that for every four tractors sold in Germany last year, one was a Fendt.

Next to Fendt was John Deere with 15.9% of the market and 4,687 new registrations, followed by Claas with 2,233 registrations or a 7.6% market share.

The flagship 728 Vario model from the Fendt 700 Vario Gen7 lineup claimed the most registrations, surpassing the Fendt 724 Vario, which now becomes the second most popular tractor model registered, having held the number one title for the past 10 years.

The Fendt 516 Vario was the third most-registered tractor model in Germany throughout 2024. A total of 1,520 new Fendt 728 Vario tractors were registered last year in Germany, followed by 1,024 Fendt 724 Vario tractors and 577 Fendt 516 Vario tractors.

