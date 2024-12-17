This 2017 New Holland T6.180 electro command with 2,375 hours, front linkage and PTO topped the sale, making €56,500 plus VAT and fees.

The sale was made up of 104 lots. It was held in conjunction with Doyle Monthly home auction, and hosted a farm machinery clearance for Martin Wright, Tullamore, Co Offaly and machinery from the reps of the late Slyvester McDonald, Neen, Co Carlow. The sale had 6,500 viewers, with 350 bidders registered.

A 2010 New Holland LM 5040 telehandler with 4,640 hours on the clock sold for €28,000, followed by a Massey Ferguson 4355 with a genuine 2,324 hours on the clock, and fitted with a front-end loader sold for €25,000, while a Fiat 100-90 1994 with 8,334 hours, described as being in very original condition, made €16,400.

A straight Deutz Fahr 6.50 with 8,430 hours on the clock made €13,000, followed by a Vaderstad Rapid 3m trailed drill making €10,800, a 2006 Smyth 18ft silage trailer with a grain door on flotation tyres selling for €9,600, a John Deere 2850 fitted with a front-end loader and a number of attachments sold for €8,800, while a 22ft Gordon hydraulic folding land roller on 30in barrels sold for €8,000.

A 2013 Bomford Kestrel hedge cutter with cable controls made €8,000, followed by an NC dump trailer with new tipping rams which made €8,000, a 2021 New Holland Protor 660 rake made €7,600 and a 1980 David Brown 1490 serviced and ready for work with a brown tax book made €6,400.

A 14ft Tuffmac livestock trailer with a dividing gate and tank made €5,500, while a 14ft Ifor Williams tri axle livestock trailer with a dividing gate made €4,400.

