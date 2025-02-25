Greg Tennyson and Philip English of Kverneland Group Ireland, with Seán Hegarty, Jennifer Ryall and Robert Ryall at the Ryall premises in Watergrasshill, Co Cork.

Kverneland Group Ireland has made changes to its Irish dealer network, with the appointment of Ryalls Farm & Industrial Equipment in east Co Cork as official agents with immediate effect.

In business now 44 years, the Watergrasshill-based dealership will serve as main agents for the full range of Kverneland equipment, including arable, grass and cropcare solutions, as well as Siloking feeding equipment and McConnel machinery.

Established in 1981 by Robert and Sylvia Ryall, Ryalls Farm & Industrial Equipment started out repairing tractors and farm machinery from the family farmyard and providing a mobile repair service. In 1984, the company relocated to its current premises, initially operating out of a 2,500sq ft workshop.

Over the years, Ryalls has expanded significantly, and today, the modern showroom, stores, and workshop cover over 18,000sq ft, reflecting the dealers’ growth.

The business is now managed by Trevor and Jennifer Ryall, with founder Robert still involved behind the scenes.

“Ryalls’ long-standing reputation for excellence and their deep roots in the Cork farming community make them an ideal partner for Kverneland. With their strong focus on service and a modern facility to match, we are confident this partnership will bring value to farmers in the region,” said Philip English, managing director of Kverneland Group Ireland.