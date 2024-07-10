Gerard Barrett (centre) being presented with the SlurryKat Dealer of The Year 2024 award.

Drumlish Farm Machinery has been awarded the ‘Dealer of the year 2024’ accolade by slurry equipment manufacturer SlurryKat.

Based just outside Omagh, Co Tyrone, Drumlish Farm Machinery has been supplying farmers and contractors with SlurryKat’s range of slurry tankers, umbilical systems and more since 2015.

According to SlurryKat, winning the award was certainly no mean feat for Drumlish Farm Machinery, which beat off competition from its dealership network, which now features 98 dealers from across the world.

Commenting on the award, Drumlish Farm Machinery owner Gerard Barrett said: “We are incredibly proud to have won the prestigious ‘SlurryKat Dealer of the Year’ award for a second time, following our win in 2022 at their first ever awards.”

Growth

The award ceremony follows SlurryKat’s 16th anniversary in business.

The company has grown significantly in size over the years. It was established in 2008 and now has a state-of-the-art 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Warringstown, Co Armagh.

Commenting on the awards, SlurryKat said: “There are many considerations when deciding the dealer of the year award, such as sales revenue, customer service and feedback, parts support, technical after sales support, loyalty and commitment to the brand and several other factors.

"Drumlish Farm Machinery have been fantastic throughout the year and we want to thank them and all of our dealers for the vital role they play for SlurryKat.”