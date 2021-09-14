John Keane, president of Macra, has highlighted the need for the funding of services for gambling addiction in Budget 2022.

Macra na Feirme has called on the Government to provide tax relief on the leasing of farmland to family members in Budget 2022.

The organisation's proposals, outlined in its budget submission, include changes to existing measures such as tax relief on the leasing of farmland to family members, in order to allow parents to lease land to their children without being penalised.

The group also wants further tax reliefs for young farmers, with items such as stock and stamp duty name checked.

Macra wants to see a focus on both taxation and funding measures that will yield the greatest returns for young farmers.

Other issues

On social aspects, Macra has highlighted the need for the funding of services for those who suffer from gambling addictions and has called for the appointment of a gambling regulator.

The organisation believes this appointment needs to be made sooner rather than later as Irish gamblers are the fourth-biggest gamblers in the European Union and in 2020, lost approximately €1.36bn.

Macra na Feirme is also calling on Government to honour a programme for government commitment by ensuring free access to contraception for women and girls aged 17-25.

It also wants the Government to provide modern and consistent sexual education to those in education, including consent training.

Positive change

Macra na Feirme national president John Keane commneted: “Macra na Feirme members want to see positive change in this country and that change starts by investing in young people.

“This year’s budget submission has a mix of different priority areas affecting young people, including specific areas affecting young women,” he said.

Agricultural affairs chair Shane Fitzgerald added: “Young farmers are integral to the sustainability of rural Ireland. Our budget proposals highlight the need to support farm succession and farm viability to ensure that young people remain on the land and have access to tax reliefs and supports to allow them to build a strong foundation to kick-start a successful career in farming.”