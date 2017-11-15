Sign in to your account
code
Minister Creed on second leg of trade mission in Asia

By on
South Korea is the next stop on the Asian trade mission for the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy and the delegation with them.
South Korea is the next stop on the Asian trade mission for the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy and the delegation with them.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy leave Japan for South Korea on Wednesday 15 November.

The Minister and McCarthy are joined by over 30 representatives from the Irish food and drink industry on a trade mission that hopes to expand Irish markets in Asia.

South Korea is the sixth largest beef importer in the world, and Ireland is currently working on gaining approval to export to the market.

A huge issue in both countries is the lack of a of any kind of knowledge about Ireland, and people often confuse it with Iceland or believe that it is part of the UK.

But in the face of Brexit, Minister Creed is keen to raise Ireland’s profile in Asia, saying: “We need to reinforce the message that we’ll be the only English-speaking gateway in the European Union.”

Read more

From beef tongues to prime cuts in Japan

In pictures: Tokyo Central Meat Market

