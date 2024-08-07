Leah Staunton exhibiting the Overall Charolais Champion at he 2023 FBD National Livestock Show for Brendan and Niall Canning from Co Sligo. \Alfie Shaw

The Pedigree cattle section is the highlight of the FBD National Livestock Show which showcases some of the finest cattle in this isle.

It is a testimony of the standard of the Tullamore show that four breeds hold their national show on the day Limousin, Hereford, Simmental and Charolais with classes for 11 breeds in total.

There are many young handler classes throughout this section giving the youth a chance to show off their skills some having been learned at the Young Handlers Skills Day at the show launch back in March.

The pride for those who win a gold or silver medal with the rosettes is immense and certainly increases the value of the prized animals.

Many potential customers across the water like to now view potential purchases at the upcoming breed society shows and sales during the autumn at Tullamore Show.

Big classes and hefty competition sort out the top cattle very quickly and many’s the deal has been completed in the cattle stalls at Tullamore Show.

Rosette

A championship rosette could in some cases put a few thousand onto the price tag of an animal.

Household herd names like the Goldstar Charolais herd in the Charolais rings. Millbrook in the Limousin rings, Clonagh in the Simmental rings, Liss in the Aberdeen Angus rings and Glaslough in the Hereford rings will all vie for the coveted championship rosette in their respective breeds.

Last years’ Charolais champion made the long journey from Co Sligo to take home the Charolais championship for the Canning family from Rosses Point.

The west has had its fair share of Charolais champions down through the years and all eyes will be on the Charolais ring to see will the title stay in the west for 2024.

Title

Meath took home the championship title in 2023 when Millbrook Nikispice was tapped out as overall champion following from her Balmoral success in May 2023.

Will Meath retain the title or will it head south in 2024? Mayo claimed the overall Aberdeen Angus championship in 2023 where Grainne Horan’s Aberdeen Angus heifer was tapped out as overall champion. Carlow man Nigel Hogan took home the Simmental title in 2023 for his young Simmental heifer.

The Shorthorn title also went to Carlow with well-known Shorthorn breeder Martin Kelly from the Ricketstown herd of Shorthorns taking home the title for his Shorthorn bull.

Cork took home the title in the Blonde DAquitaine ring with Michael Creed taking home the honours.

The Belgian Blue championship also went to Cork with the O’Donovan family taking home the hours.

Jack and Shane Larkin took home the Hereford championship with their Leitrim bred Hereford heifer. In one of the toughest sections to come through at the show, the Stevenson family from Donegal took home the overall commercial championship for their Limousin heifer. All eyes will be on the cattle rings at 4pm on Sunday 11 August where the 2024 kings and queens of the cattle world will be crowned in the parade of champions.