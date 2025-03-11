Hare’s corner ecologist Sharon Parr on a ‘plan for nature’ visit at a site in Loughrea, Co Galway. / Burrenbeo Trust

Applications have opened for an initiative to support farmers to create wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, wildlife hedges, mini-orchards and ‘plans for nature’ on their land.

The hare’s corner biodiversity initiative, run by Burrenbeo Trust in conjunction with Offaly County Biodiversity Office, is open until 20 March for applications for landowners in Offaly, Limerick, Galway, Carlow, Sligo and Meath.

This follows the successful growth of the initiative, which has helped create 1,600 habitats for biodiversity across four counties since its launch in 2021.

Fionn-Doyle Chowen of Burrenbeo Trust said that the growing demand for this initiative has been truly inspiring.

“Many landowners are eager to support nature, but often struggle with knowing where or how to begin,” they said.

“The hare’s corner initiative bridges this gap between awareness and action by offering practical guidance, essential materials and, when needed, micro-funding - helping turn intentions into impactful biodiversity actions on the ground.”

Support

‘The hare’s corner’ is an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and was left to nature.

The aim of this project is to help create habitats that have proven benefits for biodiversity and for climate action, as well as for the wellbeing of participants.

This support is offered in the form of mixed species of native trees and heritage apple trees, micro-funding towards machinery costs for pond digging, professional services such as a hydrologist’s visit to help plan a pond, or an ecologist’s visit to ‘plan for nature’ and guidance.

“Many people want to do something proactive for nature and just need that extra nudge and some expertise in how to do it,” added biodiversity officer for Co Offaly Ricky Whelan.

