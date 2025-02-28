The Irish midlands host a variety of freshwater wetlands such as marshes, fens, bogs, rivers, callows, lakes and ponds. \ Odhran Ducie

Tóchar - a Just Transition wetlands restoration project - and the voluntary organisation Lions Club have established a new partnership to support wetlands restoration projects at a community level.

The project, announced at the Lions Club National Convention in Tullamore on Friday, has been allocated €250,000 per year that will be paid for 2025 and 2026 to support restoration projects.

Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year.

Shirley Clerkin from Tóchar said the project will take place in Kildare, Galway, Roscommon, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary and Westmeath.

“Wetlands are good for the environment - filtering water, providing oxygen and as places of tranquillity and peacefulness,” she said.

“The restoration and reparation of nature is a step on the journey towards sustainability and a new kind of nature positivity, bringing tangible outcomes for health and community. It’s right that the Lions Clubs can play a meaningful role in this transformation.”

Restoration

Tóchar is a three-year wetlands restoration project, co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund Programme and is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The projects that result from this partnership will complement the wetland sites that have already been submitted to Tóchar by members of the public, including landowners and communities in its initial open call for expressions of interest in 2024.

One club which has already demonstrated this leadership is the Tullamore Lions Club, which undertook nature restoration works at Clonbeale More Bog in 2024.

Michael Carroll from Tullamore Lions Clubs said that the partnership allows the club to expand its commitment to serving local communities.

“By working together, this can have a real impact by restoring nature which benefits local areas by enhancing biodiversity in those regions.”

