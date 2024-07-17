Farmers at the Teagasc open day at Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford which focused on the key benchmarks and indicators for sustainable farming systems. \ Philip Doyle

Teagasc is developing a biodiversity indicator to become part of its annual national farm survey (NFS), attendees at the 'Farming for a better future' open day heard on Tuesday.

The farm survey has been carried out every year since 1972 and extrapolates mainly financial data from between 1,000 and 1,200 farms to give a national picture of farm finances.

John Finn is leading work to create a measure of on-farm biodiversity for these 1,000-plus farms and then track changes in that biodiversity over time.

The research will also track any links between biodiversity changes and the farms’ financial, social and environmental information.

“The inclusion of a biodiversity metric in the NFS would provide an initial baseline assessment of habitat quantity and diversity on different types of Irish farming systems in a way that is nationally representative,” farmers at the Johnstown Castle open day were told.

Changes

There is currently no regular or repeated monitoring of habitats and biodiversity on farms.

Repeated assessments over time would show whether and how habitat biodiversity changes over time and as a result of Irish and EU policy.

Satellite-based land cover maps will be used to measure the habitat areas on each of the NFS farms and then measure how it changes in the coming years.

The habitats can be scored on their conservation values to allow farms to be graded on biodiversity.

Satellite-based land cover maps will be used to measure the habitat areas on each of the NFS farms

Over 1,000 farmers attended the open day, where a wide range of Teagasc research and advice on farm sustainability were showcased.

Greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, organic farming, multi-species swards and soil health featured heavily, with farmers encouraged to choose which actions would be priority on their own farm.

Role of technology

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “All the key benchmarks and indicators for sustainable farming systems and how Irish farms can reach these were discussed today.

“Teagasc has identified the technologies and farming practices that are important to help farms to become more resilient in the face of a changing climate.

"Technology will play a very big role in meeting the challenges and there is a large research programme at Johnstown Castle and other Teagasc centres to develop and adapt the technologies.”