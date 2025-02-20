University of Galway and BioAtlantis have joined a €2.69m European project to develop technologies at improving crop resilience to droughts caused by climate change.

EpiSeedLink, funded under the European Commission’s Horizon Europe, is a four-year project exploring new methods to improve how farmed crops can survive prolonged dry spells.

The research consortium is made up of partners in Ireland, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, with the Kerry-based biotech company BioAtlantis and the lead researcher, Dr Sara Farrona at University of Galway.

Dr Farrona, head of the Plant Development Epigenetics Laboratory at the University of Galway, said the development of agricultural sustainable practices is essential in combating climate change.

“The goal of EpiSeedLink is to contribute to this challenge by driving progress toward a more sustainable world and advancing both foundational knowledge and practical solutions in agriculture.

“The research is investigating epigenetic mechanisms, essentially how cell function can be changed.”

A large-scale field trial on oil seed involved in the Episeedlink project in Asendorf, Germany. Photo Credit: Deutsche Saatveredelung AG (DSV)

Research

The project will employ two key strategies: understanding the molecular mechanisms behind seed germination to develop drought-resistant crops; and developing molecular seed priming agents from renewable marine.

These approaches will be tested in laboratory and field trial conditions using model plants such as Arabidopsis, tomato and oilseed rape.

University of Galway and BioAtlantis are hosting PhD students who are being trained as the next generation of plant scientists in plant epigenetics research.

Dr Sujeeth Neerakkal, head of plant research at BioAtlantis said that this project showcases cutting-edge research focused on changing the epigenetic code in crops.

“In this project, BioAtlantis will play a key role in developing these molecular priming agents to improve drought tolerance and to enhance growth and yield in crops, while also contributing to the training of the next generation of PhD level scientists in this field of research.”

