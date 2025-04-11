The scheme is part of a wider effort to reduce farm accidents and fatalities through improved infrastructure and working conditions. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has urged farmers to avail of the expanded Accelerated Capital Allowance scheme for farm safety equipment.

The scheme, announced by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety Michael Healy-Rae, allows farmers to write off 50% of the cost of eligible safety equipment each year over two years.

The expanded list of eligible equipment includes items like fixed sheep handling units, cattle crushes, calving gates, floodlights, livestock monitoring systems, and sliding or roller doors, many of which are crucial for reducing the risk of injury during everyday farm tasks.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche said this scheme will help farm families with the unique safety challenges they face every day.

“Widening the wear and tear allowances for essential safety investments makes it more affordable for farmers to upgrade their yards, animal handling systems, and lighting. It sends a strong message that safety is not an optional extra, it’s a priority,” she said.

Farm accidents

A total of €5m/year, excluding VAT, has been allocated for 2025 and 2026 in the scheme.

Farmers can claim the allowances for the chargeable period in which the equipment is first used in their farming business and complements the 60% grant aid available under TAMS 3 and is available to all farmers.

The scheme is part of a wider effort to reduce farm accidents and fatalities through improved infrastructure and working conditions.

“Too often we hear about avoidable tragedies on farms. This initiative helps put the right tools in place to prevent those incidents,” added Roche.

“Farmers need support to invest in infrastructure that protects not only themselves but their families, employees, and visitors.”

