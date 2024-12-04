Applications are invited from professional forestry harvesting and transport contractors with a minimum of two years’ experience.

Applications have opened for the Innovative Forest Technology Scheme: Module 3 - Sustainable Forest Harvesting Machinery Grant.

The grant will provide support to forestry contractors and timber hauliers for the purchase of new forest machinery that will optimise environmental performance.

A total of four projects, at a maximum of €50,000 per project, will be funded per annum. More than four projects may be considered for grant aid each year where the total available annual budget is not exceeded.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hacket said this new grant is essential in ensuring that the forestry industry can continue to be safe, productive and sustainable.

“The new machinery supported under this scheme - for example, in the area of cable extraction systems - will be more efficient and better for operator safety and will ensure that the industry continues to manage the environment in a responsible and sustainable manner,” she said.

“I am also pleased to note that innovative forest machinery solutions for the clearance and extraction of trees from reconstitution sites, including those impacted by ash dieback disease, will be eligible for funding under the scheme."

Deadline

The closing date for applications is 5pm on 4 February 2025. Forms and further information documents are available on the Innovative Forestry Technology Scheme website and applications can be emailed to forestryonline@agriculture.gov.ie .

Under the new sustainable forest harvesting machinery grant, aid will be payable at the maximum rate of 65% on the accepted net cost of capital investments.

The minimum investment which will be considered for grant aid is €5,000 excluding VAT.

“This grant for new forest machinery reflects the Government’s ongoing commitment to a sustainable and diverse forestry industry, with the capacity to deliver on its enormous potential for the environment, for people working in the industry and for the wider rural economy,” added Minister Hackett.

Eligible machinery

Applications are invited from professional forestry harvesting and transport contractors with a minimum of two years’ experience.

Eligible sustainable forest harvesting machinery includes, but is not confined to, any of the following:

Innovative forest machinery solutions for the clearance and extraction of trees on reconstitution sites, such as those impacted by ash dieback. Other innovative forest machinery that optimises safety, fuel consumption and environmental performance may apply on a case-by-case basis.

High lead cable systems with an operating range of 150m to 200m.

Skyline cable systems with an operating range >300m.

Gravity cable systems for use on steep slopes with an operating range <300m.

Low ground pressure tracked mobile equipment optimised for use on peat soils and steep slopes.

Winch systems designed to support conventional equipment on steep slopes. Auto load-tensioning systems on timber trucks to improve operator safety, road safety and sustainability of timber transport.