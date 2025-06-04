The 1,000 farmers who came to CAFRE Greenmount last Thursday delivered a powerful message to DAERA that a fundamental rethink is required around the proposed changes to the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) in NI.

It remains to be seen how it plays out in the weeks ahead, although it would be a surprise if Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir were to accede to industry demands and pull the consultation at this stage.

That consultation has been extended by a month to Thursday 24 July. Once complete, there will then be an opportunity for further engagement with the agri-food industry in NI.

Either way, that engagement has to happen, because in its current form (and given the opposition from other political parties) it would seem totally impossible for Minister Muir to get those NAP proposals through the Stormont Assembly and into local legislation.

At the same time, we all have to accept that there is an issue with water quality in NI. There are many causes, including an excess of phosphorus within agriculture that has existed for decades. We simply have to get that P surplus down.

But that cannot be done in the time frame envisaged in the current DAERA consultation without decimating higher-output dairy, as well as many pig, poultry and beef finishing units.

These businesses are absolutely crucial to the food supply chain in NI.

Technological solutions are being developed that will allow us to remove P, but planning for new facilities will have to be unlocked.

Farmers, environmentalists and DAERA policymakers need to come together and agree what is a reasonable timeframe for us all to work towards.

Abuse

In the meantime, it is unfortunate that DAERA ministerial questions at Stormont on Tuesday was overshadowed by Minister Muir calling out online abuse directed at him, his officials and others in the industry on the back of the NAP proposals.

It is entirely fair that people might use an online platform to criticise a policy or a proposal they don’t like. But these arguments should never incorporate personal insults.