The pilot is due to commence at the end of the month allowing DAERA and CAFRE to proceed with a pilot horticulture scheme in NI.

In total, a budget of £7.7m will potentially be made available over the next four years to fund the scheme, which aims to grow a sector, currently worth around £100m to the NI economy.

There are three sub-schemes within the wider pilot, to include a “sustainable sector growth group” pilot where up to 6 groups will be formed and members can get £786 for hosting group visits.

The second sub-scheme is aimed at incentivising new innovation, with 40% grants potentially available for permitted expenditure of between £10,000 and £625,000.

The final element is a training and support scheme where participants receive upskilling and can get up to £2,000 to attend relevant farm visits or events outside of NI.

“All three sub-schemes will be delivered by an external contractor with the skills and expertise required to meet the diverse needs of the production horticulture industry in NI,” confirmed Dr Eric Long from CAFRE.

Delivery of the pilot is due to commence later this year, with the programme open to both new and existing growers.