Almost 16,000 birds are to be culled on a farm in Tyrone after preliminary test results found highly pathogenic bird flu (HPAI) was found by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The farm is located in Pomeroy and it comes following a case in Dungannon where 64,000 birds were culled last week.

In light of the initial positive findings, temporary control zones have been established. All poultry at the site will be humanely culled. Brian Dooher, the chief veterinary officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, decided to implement these measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

Complacency

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated:

“A further suspect case of notifiable avian influenza was reported on Saturday 22 February at a commercial poultry premises with nearly 16,000 birds. Preliminary results suggest HPAI.

“This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

Dooher added: “The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease. I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease.”

Full details regarding the scope and required measures within the temporary control zones are available on the DAERA website.

