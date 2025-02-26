Poultry farmers have been urged to review biosecurity to prevent bird flu entering their flocks.

Outbreaks of avian influenza within the past two weeks have led to 112,000 birds being culled on commercial poultry units in NI.

There have been four suspected outbreaks of avian influenza in NI so far this season, with the first two cases now officially confirmed by laboratory testing.

The first case was among captive birds at a nature reserve in Magherafelt in early February.

The first outbreak in a commercial poultry unit was at premises with four houses and 64,000 birds near Dungannon in mid-February.

DAERA officials have said the two most recent cases are still awaiting official confirmation of avian influenza, although it is expected that the virus will be found in laboratory testing.

These two premises include a 16,000-bird unit near Pomeroy and 32,000-bird unit near Cookstown. In the meantime, all birds have been culled at the two units and disease control measures have been put in place.

Whilst the outbreaks among commercial units have been concentrated within Co Tyrone, surveillance of dead wild birds by DAERA has found that avian influenza is present across NI.

“There have been five instances of positive cases in NI. One was just outside Derry, one in Portballintrae, one in Dungannon, another in Moira and one in Magherafelt,” a DAERA official said.

At Stormont on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said he was “concerned about the developing situation” with the avian influenza outbreaks.

The Alliance MLA said there was two key elements in the response needed from poultry keepers across NI.

“One is the importance of biosecurity, and the other is about asking farmers to report any concerns very promptly to us so that my department can respond,” he said.