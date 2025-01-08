Butter and whole milk powder prices increased at the weekly Dutch auctions. \ Philip Doyle

European dairy markets received a New Year boost with price increases for butter and milk powder at the Dutch Dairy Board auction.

Following on from four price cuts in December, butter jumped €80 to €7,200/t and starts 2025 at €1,700/t above the equivalent price last January.

Whole milk powder (WMP) rose by €50 to €4,430/t, well above the €3,690/t back in January 2024.

Skim milk powder (SMP) price was unchanged at €2,550/t.

GDT

On Tuesday, the first New Zealand GDT auction of 2025 ended with mixed outcomes as the price index fell 1.4% on the back of lower prices for powders.

WMP was down 2.1%, with SMP falling 2.2%. However, butter price rose 2.6%, with cheddar up 1%.

Milk league correction

In the November milk league published in the 4 January edition, a misprint in the 1 million litre table incorrectly states the low solids milk price for Lakeland Dairies as 37.38p/l.

The correct price should read 47.38p/l.

