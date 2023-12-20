There was one notable absentee at last Thursday’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair, with DAERA / CAFRE not taking up its usual position at the front of the main Eikon Exhibition Centre.
“DAERA appreciates the important role agricultural shows play in the rural community, agri-food sector, and wider society.
“However, due to the current budgetary constraints the Department was regrettably unable to host a DAERA Exhibit at the RUAS 2023 Winter Fair,” confirmed a spokesperson.
