The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is reminding farmers and landowners of the need to control noxious weeds.

Under the Noxious Weeds (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, ragwort, creeping thistle, spear thistle, broad-leaved docks, curled leaved docks and wild oats are defined as noxious weeds.

DAERA has powers under the order to insist that these weeds are controlled under notice and failure to comply with such a requirement could result in prosecution and/or Basic Payment penalty.

Owners and occupiers of land are also reminded that ragwort (also called ragweed or benweed) is poisonous and may cause illness and even death to livestock.

Noxious weeds should be controlled before they have had time to flower, seed and spread.

Ireland

In Ireland, the Department of Agriculture is responsible for overseeing the control and the prevention of the spread of certain weeds under the Noxious Weeds Act, 1936.

Under the Noxious Weeds Act, 1936 it is an offence for owners and occupiers of land not to prevent the spread of certain weeds, specified in secondary legislation. The legislation currently includes ragwort, dock, thistle, common barberry, wild hop and wild oat.