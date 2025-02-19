Suppliers indicate that more price rises are likely over the coming weeks. \ Donal O'Leary

Fertiliser prices are on the rise again, with suppliers adding a further £20 to £25/t to quotes for nitrogen since mid-January.

The price lift comes just as buying activity by farmers is starting to increase ahead of the busy spring period.

Quotes from local suppliers vary significantly this week, with a few merchants still holding older stock at lower prices.

Prices for CAN run from £325 to £360/t, with deals at the lower end of this price range available to those ordering larger volumes and paying on delivery.

It means CAN is around £20/t more expensive than it was in mid-January and is running almost £50/t ahead of price lists from December 2024.

Similarly, straight urea is available for £420 to £435/t, with some quotes as high as £460/t. This compares to urea priced at around £400/t last month.

There is also growing interest in compound products and blends, with the likes of 27-4-4 plus Sulphur generally quoted at £410 to £430/t.

Suppliers indicate that more price rises are likely over the coming weeks and the most recent lift has led to a rise in buying activity among local farmers.