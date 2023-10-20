The main barriers to women in agriculture are the barriers they put in place themselves, according to deputy president of the National Farmers Union Cymru in Wales Abi Reader.

Speaking to a 200-strong crowd at the Ulster Farmers Union’s (UFU) fifth Women in Agriculture conference on Thursday, she said: “I think we accept within our own industry the role of women in farming, there might be the odd person who is struggling to get up to modern-day thinking.

“But most of it is people who look at us from the outside and don’t understand who we are and sadly see that image of Old McDonald. If you want to get out there and get involved in anything, people are waiting with open arms,” she said.

Changing the norm

UFU deputy president William Irvine said that events like this are essential in breaking down the barriers that exist for women in farming.

“Historically, it hasn’t been the norm and that is changing, but there are still young women who have a passion for farming and feel this is something I can't do or shouldn’t do.

“The challenge for us is to break down that mindset and say if this is what you want to do, go for it with all your might,” said Irvine.

He believes it is essential to encourage the next generation to get involved in organisations and attend meetings, as he sees the membership of the UFU as a membership for the whole family.

Workshops at the event included grassland management, new technologies in agriculture, using machinery safely, basic principles in young stock care and ammonia.