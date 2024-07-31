The number of pigs imported from the Republic of Ireland for direct slaughter in NI is up 7.7% in 2024.

For the year to mid-July, a total of 199,866 have been imported into NI, compared to 185,631 during the same period in 2023. Those imported pigs have effectively made up for a reduced volume of local pigs available for slaughter, with local numbers down 2% to stand at 781,110.

Overall, total NI pig slaughtering in 2024 is virtually unchanged on the same period in 2023, with 980,976 head processed to date.

However, that total is down 6.5% on the 1.049m from the same period in 2022.